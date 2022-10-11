Trying to bring the names of campaign donors to light in Arizona
It's the second part of our series on dark money in Arizona: We learn about Proposition 211, which would require disclosing names of original campaign donors. The Supreme Court deals with a case about pork that could have repercussions for other state laws.
Segments From this episode
An Arizona ballot measure would expose hidden spending in politics
Proposition 211 would make political nonprofits disclose the names of original donors who spend beyond certain thresholds.
