Trying to bring the names of campaign donors to light in Arizona
Oct 11, 2022

It's the second part of our series on dark money in Arizona: We learn about Proposition 211, which would require disclosing names of original campaign donors. The Supreme Court deals with a case about pork that could have repercussions for other state laws.

An Arizona ballot measure would expose hidden spending in politics

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Oct 11, 2022
Proposition 211 would make political nonprofits disclose the names of original donors who spend beyond certain thresholds.
Terry Goddard, a former Arizona attorney general, has tried to get a law requiring disclosure of hidden political spending on the ballot since 2016. Arizonans will vote on it next month.
Alex Schroeder/Marketplace
