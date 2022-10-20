How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Truss runs out in the U.K. after six weeks
Oct 20, 2022

Truss runs out in the U.K. after six weeks

Leon Neal/Getty Images
Liz Truss, the U.K. prime minister, announced her resignation today. The BBC checks in. Diane Swonk, who has stuck with us for much longer, discusses market activity. Then, in France, biogas plants are turning waste into energy.

Segments From this episode

French biogas plants recycle agricultural waste into energy for homes

by John Laurenson
Oct 20, 2022
The large metal-domed plants are popping up around the French countryside.
Methanization tanks used for biogas production in southern Paris.
Julien De Rosa/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

