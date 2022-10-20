Truss runs out in the U.K. after six weeks
Liz Truss, the U.K. prime minister, announced her resignation today. The BBC checks in. Diane Swonk, who has stuck with us for much longer, discusses market activity. Then, in France, biogas plants are turning waste into energy.
French biogas plants recycle agricultural waste into energy for homes
The large metal-domed plants are popping up around the French countryside.
