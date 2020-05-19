COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Will the U.S. really stop funding the WHO?
May 19, 2020

President Trump issued a 30-day ultimatum to the World Health Organisation over its handling of COVID-19. China sticks 80% tariffs on Australian barley imports. Britain oulines its post-Brexit tariff plans.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

