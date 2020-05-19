May 19, 2020
Will the U.S. really stop funding the WHO?
President Trump issued a 30-day ultimatum to the World Health Organisation over its handling of COVID-19. China sticks 80% tariffs on Australian barley imports. Britain oulines its post-Brexit tariff plans.
