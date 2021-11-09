Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Trouble in China’s property sector could bleed over to the United States
Nov 9, 2021

From the BBC World Service: That warning comes from the Federal Reserve's latest financial stability report. So what risk do China's property woes pose to the global economy? Plus, Australia's plan to spend $130 million on electric-vehicle charging stations is panned by critics. And, the people smugglers in Afghanistan who say business has nearly doubled since the Taliban takeover in August.

