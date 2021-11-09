Trouble in China’s property sector could bleed over to the United States
From the BBC World Service: That warning comes from the Federal Reserve's latest financial stability report. So what risk do China's property woes pose to the global economy? Plus, Australia's plan to spend $130 million on electric-vehicle charging stations is panned by critics. And, the people smugglers in Afghanistan who say business has nearly doubled since the Taliban takeover in August.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director