Tropical storm in Florida also brings a host of economic questions
Sep 29, 2022

Diane Swonk discusses the economic impacts of the storm surges in Florida. House Democrats introduce a bill to halt stock trading by members of Congress. Monkeypox can also leave a financial mark on those infected.

