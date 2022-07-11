Transportation Department looks into refund issues for air travelers
The Department of Transportation has wrapped up 10 investigations into denied or delayed refunds for airline customers following waves of disrupted flights during the pandemic. Maintenance has begun on the Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline, but there are concerns that gas might not get turned back on. Fire season approaches for California, and we discuss the state's readiness for it.
