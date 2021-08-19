Toyota cuts production amid chip crunch
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Toyota has confirmed it is to cut production by 40% globally in September due to the ongoing worldwide semiconductor shortage. That's roughly 360,000 vehicles.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director