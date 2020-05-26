COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Africa’s largest tobacco producer feels COVID-19 pain
May 26, 2020

Europe and China aren't buying as much tobacco from Zimbabwe. Australia's economic recovery could take five years. Spain is set to approve legislation for a guaranteed basic income to support the financially needy.

