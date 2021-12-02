To pause or not pause oil production? What will OPEC do?
From the BBC World Service: There are several options on the table for the OPEC oil-producing countries and their allies in order to help lower prices, but the omicron variant has added further uncertainty around global demand trends. Plus, why the Asian ride-hailing giant Grab is making its debut on the Nasdaq. And, Turkey's President Erdogan abruptly replaced the country's finance minister.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director