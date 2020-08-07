Aug 7, 2020
TikTok rages at further U.S. pressure
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
TikTok has responded with fury to further pressure from the U.S. government against Chinese tech apps. And, we hear from the Greek islands, so reliant on tourism, which are offering travelers socially distanced vacations.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director