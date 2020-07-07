Jul 7, 2020
TikTok will leave Hong Kong over new security law
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
TikTok has said it will withdraw from Hong Kong after China imposed a new security law on the city. Also, whether the U.K. furlough scheme for workers has saved millions of jobs or just delayed the inevitable.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director