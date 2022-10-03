Those falling gas prices were nice while they lasted
The oil-producing cartel known as OPEC+ will cut down output even further to combat sagging prices. We check in for more on the U.K. government's tax cut reversal. We talk banking systems with Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives. If you're looking for a used car, be on the lookout for some vehicles that might have recent flooding history – in Florida.
Buyer beware: some used vehicles coming on the market could have been flooded in Hurricane Ian
Experts say it is worth looking up a car's history before buying.
