Those falling gas prices were nice while they lasted
Oct 3, 2022

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The oil-producing cartel known as OPEC+ will cut down output even further to combat sagging prices. We check in for more on the U.K. government's tax cut reversal. We talk banking systems with Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives. If you're looking for a used car, be on the lookout for some vehicles that might have recent flooding history – in Florida.

Segments From this episode

Buyer beware: some used vehicles coming on the market could have been flooded in Hurricane Ian

by Samantha Fields
Oct 3, 2022
Experts say it is worth looking up a car's history before buying.
A car sits in floodwater after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

