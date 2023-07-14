These lawyers are suing over masks, vaccines and more
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Public health experts worry litigation over COVID-19 policies, even if unsuccessful, could result in a spread of vaccine and other medical disinformation. Plus, guardrails for AI and quarterly bank results.
Segments From this episode
Is AI regulation having a moment?
We don’t want the rules governing artificial intelligence to be written in blood … or binary.
How a combination of COVID lawsuits and media coverage keeps misinformation churning
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, litigation — whether about vaccines, masks or a range of other public health policies made during the pandemic — isn’t about to end.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC