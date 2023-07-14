This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

These lawyers are suing over masks, vaccines and more
Jul 14, 2023

These lawyers are suing over masks, vaccines and more

Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Public health experts worry litigation over COVID-19 policies, even if unsuccessful, could result in a spread of vaccine and other medical disinformation. Plus, guardrails for AI and quarterly bank results.

Segments From this episode

Is AI regulation having a moment?

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 14, 2023
We don’t want the rules governing artificial intelligence to be written in blood … or binary.
Beyond U.S. regulatory agencies, countries may soon need to collaborate on global standards for AI.
Oliver Morin/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

How a combination of COVID lawsuits and media coverage keeps misinformation churning

by Darius Tahir
Jul 14, 2023
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, litigation — whether about vaccines, masks or a range of other public health policies made during the pandemic — isn’t about to end.
People protest against COVID-19 mandates in September 2021 in New York City. Even as the pandemic wanes, COVID litigation is far from over.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

