There’s an infrastructure deal. How will the U.S. pay for it?
There's a bipartisan agreement to spend about $1 trillion on infrastructure, and there's also agreement over how to fund that spending. We take a closer look at the revenue sources, including tougher tax enforcement, repurposed COVID relief funds and public-private partnerships. And, London after Brexit — specifically how the the financial services industry has fared. We preview a "Marketplace Morning Report" series coming next week that will look at what effect Brexit has had on business.
Segments From this episode
How Democrats and Republicans plan to pay for infrastructure spending
How have things gone for the U.K.'s financial services industry since Brexit?
