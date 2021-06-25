There's a bipartisan agreement to spend about $1 trillion on infrastructure, and there's also agreement over how to fund that spending. We take a closer look at the revenue sources, including tougher tax enforcement, repurposed COVID relief funds and public-private partnerships. And, London after Brexit — specifically how the the financial services industry has fared. We preview a "Marketplace Morning Report" series coming next week that will look at what effect Brexit has had on business.