There are few options for mothers in prison

For incarcerated women, there are few options for where to send their children when serving their sentences — many lack family members who could take them in, and foster care carries the risk of losing custody. Hear how some groups in Minnesota are forming an alternative foster care system. We check in with Dr. David Kelley, Chief Market Strategist at JP Morgan Funds, about the markets picture underneath the good recent economic data. The Supreme Court is set to take up cases this term that could shape the tech landscape for the foreseeable future. And, in earthquake-torn Turkey and Syria, aid groups are disbursing U.S. dollar-denominated cash donations to victims.