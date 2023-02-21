There are few options for mothers in prison
For incarcerated women, there are few options for where to send their children when serving their sentences — many lack family members who could take them in, and foster care carries the risk of losing custody. Hear how some groups in Minnesota are forming an alternative foster care system. We check in with Dr. David Kelley, Chief Market Strategist at JP Morgan Funds, about the markets picture underneath the good recent economic data. The Supreme Court is set to take up cases this term that could shape the tech landscape for the foreseeable future. And, in earthquake-torn Turkey and Syria, aid groups are disbursing U.S. dollar-denominated cash donations to victims.
Segments From this episode
For incarcerated women, worries about losing child custody
Women sentenced prison time worry about who will take care of their children — and if they will be able to maintain custody.
The market's underlying strength may be less than what recent data suggests
Dr. David Kelley, Chief Market Strategist at JP Morgan Funds, takes the temperature of the market.
Why U.S. dollars are a growing form of international aid
One reason to give cash: It empowers people to buy what they need, not what aid groups think they need.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC