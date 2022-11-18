How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The workers who built Qatar’s World Cup
Nov 18, 2022

Migrant workers in blue jumpsuits and neon yellow work vests walk on a construction site for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Marwan Naamani/AFP via Getty Images
The brand-new, state-of-the-art soccer complexes that make up the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off this weekend, would not be if it weren't for the migrant workers from Asia and Africa who built them. And yet those workers endured poor living and working conditions, long hours and little pay. We look into the country's "kafala" labor system, which has received renewed criticism in the leadup to the Cup. Also, a look at new Biden administration guidelines that make it easier for student loan borrowers in bankruptcy to dismiss their debt.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

