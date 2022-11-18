The workers who built Qatar’s World Cup

The brand-new, state-of-the-art soccer complexes that make up the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off this weekend, would not be if it weren't for the migrant workers from Asia and Africa who built them. And yet those workers endured poor living and working conditions, long hours and little pay. We look into the country's "kafala" labor system, which has received renewed criticism in the leadup to the Cup. Also, a look at new Biden administration guidelines that make it easier for student loan borrowers in bankruptcy to dismiss their debt.