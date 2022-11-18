The workers who built Qatar’s World Cup
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The brand-new, state-of-the-art soccer complexes that make up the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off this weekend, would not be if it weren't for the migrant workers from Asia and Africa who built them. And yet those workers endured poor living and working conditions, long hours and little pay. We look into the country's "kafala" labor system, which has received renewed criticism in the leadup to the Cup. Also, a look at new Biden administration guidelines that make it easier for student loan borrowers in bankruptcy to dismiss their debt.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer