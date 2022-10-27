How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The White House isn’t a fan of all those bank and airline fees, either
Oct 27, 2022

The White House isn’t a fan of all those bank and airline fees, either

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
The Biden administration is targeting what it calls "junk fees" that add to the cost of living. Then, we dive into company culture with Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Antonio Neri.

Segments From this episode

The culture of 'we' before 'I': A chat with Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Antonio Neri

by David Brancaccio , Jarrett Dang and Erika Soderstrom
Oct 27, 2022
A conversation with the CEO of a Fortune 500 company making waves in the cloud computing world.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise President and CEO Antonio Neri talks pandemic resilience, company culture, and his journey from customer service technician to the top of the ladder.
Erika Soderstrom/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:45 AM PDT
8:48
2:41 AM PDT
8:21
3:03 AM PDT
1:50
4:53 PM PDT
15:06
3:57 PM PDT
28:06
Oct 20, 2022
38:54
Oct 26, 2022
33:39
How companies use “dark patterns” to keep you locked into online subscriptions 
How companies use “dark patterns” to keep you locked into online subscriptions 
As the GOP makes inroads with South Texas voters, political ad spending is soaring
As the GOP makes inroads with South Texas voters, political ad spending is soaring
Can pandemic relief money help schools bring kids up to speed academically?
COVID-19
Can pandemic relief money help schools bring kids up to speed academically?
In the pre-holiday scramble, small businesses see a little bit of supply chain relief
In the pre-holiday scramble, small businesses see a little bit of supply chain relief