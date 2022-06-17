Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The West has frozen Russian assets, but getting to them is another matter
Jun 17, 2022

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused billions in economic damage to Ukraine. Many Western leaders suggest that money from seized or frozen Russian assets should held rebuild the country, but as The Economist's Matthieu Favas tells us, that's much easier said than done. A wave of flight cancellations has burdened airlines once again. The BBC checks in regarding the World Trade Organization holding its first conference of ministers in five years.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

