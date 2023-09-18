The UAW is taking aim at temp workers
Striking workers are angry about automakers' reliance on temporary and “tiered” workers. How did the industry get here? Plus, a look at the current investor gold rush.
Automakers rely on temp and "tiered" workers. The UAW wants them to stop.
The practice dates back to the federal bailout in the 2000s.
A new kind of gold rush
When things are economically uncertain, people tend to flock to investments they view as safe — such as gold. The BBC’s Leanna Byrne visits a jewelry shop in Birmingham, England, to hear just how much the gold biz is thriving there.
