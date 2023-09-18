How We SurviveAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Million Bazillion

The UAW is taking aim at temp workers
Sep 18, 2023

The UAW is taking aim at temp workers

Matthew Hatcher/AFP via Getty Images
Striking workers are angry about automakers' reliance on temporary and “tiered” workers. How did the industry get here? Plus, a look at the current investor gold rush.

Segments From this episode

Automakers rely on temp and "tiered" workers. The UAW wants them to stop.

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 18, 2023
The practice dates back to the federal bailout in the 2000s.
Up to 40% of autoworkers in some plants are tiered, according to Syracuse University professor Tod Rutherford.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
A new kind of gold rush

by Leanna Byrne

When things are economically uncertain, people tend to flock to investments they view as safe — such as gold. The BBC’s Leanna Byrne visits a jewelry shop in Birmingham, England, to hear just how much the gold biz is thriving there.

Music from the episode

Adrienne & Adrianne Vulfpeck

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

