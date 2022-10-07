This Is UncomfortableEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The U.S. is less than happy with OPEC+
Oct 7, 2022

Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. lawmakers are exploring some options to counter the oil-producing cartel's move to cut down production. The struggle to find and afford child care is stopping many mothers from returning to work. We scan some of the history of the bar code, which was patented 70 years ago on this day.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

