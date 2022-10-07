The U.S. is less than happy with OPEC+
U.S. lawmakers are exploring some options to counter the oil-producing cartel's move to cut down production. The struggle to find and afford child care is stopping many mothers from returning to work. We scan some of the history of the bar code, which was patented 70 years ago on this day.
