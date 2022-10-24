How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The U.K. has a new prime minister
Oct 24, 2022

The U.K. has a new prime minister

Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images
It's Rishi Sunak, who will be the U.K.'s third leader in seven weeks. Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives kicks off the week with a look into the markets. The BBC reports on the state of China's GDP. Then, Erik Gordon of the University of Michigan discusses Pfizer's plan to crank up the price of its COVID vaccine. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

