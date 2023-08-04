Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The three A’s of tech
Aug 4, 2023

The three A’s of tech

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
That's Apple, Airbnb and Amazon. They reported a mixed bag of earnings yesterday. Plus, untapped home equity and Turkey taxi wars.

Segments From this episode

Istanbul taxi shortage leaves riders, drivers fuming

by Victoria Craig
Aug 4, 2023
Drivers often choose customers who give them bigger fares. The transportation problem may be linked to national politics. 
Taxicabs line up during rush hour in Istanbul. Customers say if they want to go a short distance, an available driver won’t agree to the small fare.
Victoria Craig/Marketplace
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:00 AM PDT
6:45
3:16 AM PDT
9:42
7:50 AM PDT
1:50
4:37 PM PDT
13:32
4:14 PM PDT
27:39
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Mohamed El-Erian on Fed's inflation target: "There's nothing scientific about 2%"
Mohamed El-Erian on Fed's inflation target: "There's nothing scientific about 2%"
New online platform helps immigrant workers recover stolen wages
Barriers to Entry
New online platform helps immigrant workers recover stolen wages
Workers are being more productive, a good sign for low-inflation growth
Workers are being more productive, a good sign for low-inflation growth
For some bitcoiners, "a second passport is the ultimate hedge"
For some bitcoiners, "a second passport is the ultimate hedge"