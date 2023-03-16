Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

The threat of "moral hazard" post-SVB collapse
Mar 16, 2023

The threat of “moral hazard” post-SVB collapse

Part of the government's rescue actions amid the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank was the establishment of a new Fed emergency lending program for banks in crisis. According to analyst Joseph Wang, the program could incentivize riskier behavior at banks. Credit Suisse, one of the world's largest banks, has been extended a lifeline by the Swiss central bank. And, Biden administration has proposed stricter standards to regulate so-called "forever chemicals" in drinking water.

Segments From this episode

Credit Suisse saved by Swiss creditors

The BBC's Leanna Byrne reports on the latest developments at the embattled bank.
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Could the Fed's new emergency bank lending program encourage risky behavior?

by David Brancaccio , Erika Soderstrom and Jarrett Dang
Mar 16, 2023
The Fed's new program may incentivize banks to take more risks, says analyst Joseph Wang.
The Fed's freshly created Bank Term Funding Program could reduce the incentives for banks to follow good practices, says analyst Joseph Wang.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Coffee Cold Galt MacDermot

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Regional banks rush to reassure customers after SVB failure
Europe's Credit Suisse is in trouble. Could its problems infect the rest of the financial system?
Hip-hop traces its roots to economic hard times
Season 6: The Welfare-to-Work Industrial Complex
