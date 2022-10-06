This Is UncomfortableEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has wiped 25% off economic growth
Oct 6, 2022

Taliban restrictions on women's work has wiped out the progress built up over the last decade. OMER ABRAR/AFP
From the BBC World Service: A United Nations Development Programme report says it took less than a year to wipe out $5 billion of economic output in Afghanistan. Plus, a new club of nations called the European Political Community is meeting for the first time. And, what kind of impact could additional E.U. sanctions on Iran actually have?

