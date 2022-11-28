How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The story of holiday shopping – and inflation – so far
Nov 28, 2022

The story of holiday shopping – and inflation – so far

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
We check in on some of the results from Black Friday as Cyber Monday gets underway. Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives gives us her take on what the shopping could tell us about inflation. Then, we take a look at regenerative agriculture and how restaurants could be pitching in on it.

Segments From this episode

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:26 AM PST
7:43
2:40 AM PST
9:06
2:49 AM PST
1:50
Nov 25, 2022
26:30
Nov 24, 2022
18:19
Nov 22, 2022
29:15
Nov 23, 2022
23:39
The economy's contradictory signals: more jobless claims, but more durable goods orders too
The economy's contradictory signals: more jobless claims, but more durable goods orders too
Protests again at world's largest iPhone factory
Marketplace Morning Report
Protests again at world's largest iPhone factory
Why this holiday shopping season could be more “normal”
Why this holiday shopping season could be more “normal”
AI used for hiring and recruitment can be biased. But that’s changing.
Marketplace Tech
AI used for hiring and recruitment can be biased. But that’s changing.