The story of holiday shopping – and inflation – so far
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We check in on some of the results from Black Friday as Cyber Monday gets underway. Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives gives us her take on what the shopping could tell us about inflation. Then, we take a look at regenerative agriculture and how restaurants could be pitching in on it.
Segments From this episode
To fund climate-friendly agriculture, farmers seek financial support from restaurants
Some restaurants have joined an effort to support regenerative farming with a 1% charge on sales.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer