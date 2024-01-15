Bytes: Week in ReviewMake Me SmartGolden PromisesI've Always Wondered ...

The state of the unions
Jan 15, 2024

The state of the unions

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Data shows that the number of strikes have been climbing over the last two years. What does that momentum mean for the year ahead?

Segments From this episode

Last year's successful strikes may prompt more labor actions in 2024

by Justin Ho
Jan 15, 2024
Workers were watching as strikers won concessions from Hollywood studios and Detroit automakers.
Washington Post employees walk a picket line during their 24-hour strike in December of last year.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

