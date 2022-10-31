How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The specter of inflation haunts this week’s Fed meeting
Oct 31, 2022

The specter of inflation haunts this week’s Fed meeting

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Many economists believe the gathering of Fed policymakers is an omen of another interest rate hike to fight inflation. Over in Europe, inflation's growth has led to some very real cost-of-living horror, as the BBC reports. Then, we check in on some school districts in Texas that have shape-shifted their schedules into a four-day work week.

Segments From this episode

Some Texas school districts are pivoting to a 4-day week

by Bill Zeeble
Oct 31, 2022
One district that has made the move is finding it easier to recruit and hire teachers. But some working parents say it is harder to manage.
The Athens Independent School District launched a three-year pilot program in 2019 as it transitioned to a shorter week with longer days. That schedule is now permanent, and the district isn’t looking back.
Bill Zeeble/KERA
ListenLISTEN
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

How long does it take for Fed rate hikes to work?
Buyers snap up U.S. Treasury I bonds before interest rate deadline
Salem's complicated journey from witch trials to witch tourism
Elon Musk owns Twitter. No one really knows what's next.
