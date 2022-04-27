The rental market is tight and getting tighter. What does that mean for renters?
Rental rates are rising faster than they have in years. According to one expert, rents are going up by an average of 15% per year nationwide, compared to just 3% before the pandemic. We take a look into what's driving the increase and what it means for consumers. Russia has cut off natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria amid increasing tension over their support for Ukraine. A look into why markets have been down in the past month. House prices have been increasing rapidly over the pandemic, but the shortage has been building for years - even before COVID.
Segments From this episode
What's behind significant rent increases in some U.S. cities?
People looking to break out of shared housing are increasing demand for rentals, but supply is limited.
Closing costs: Is there a solution to the shortage of homes?
The rapid rise in home prices has provided a windfall for homeowners, but rising interest rates make home-buying increasingly out of reach for renters.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer