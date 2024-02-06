National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

The regional bank stock ick
Feb 6, 2024

The regional bank stock ick

Tdorante10/Wikimedia Commons
Stock in New York Community Bank plunged last week after it said it was setting aside more money in case commercial real estate loans went bad.

Canada extends its ban on foreigners buying homes for two more years

by Henry Epp
Feb 6, 2024
The ban was supposed to make housing more affordable.
After foreign investors began buying up properties in places like Vancouver, "residents were being priced out of their own real estate market," said McGill University's David Wachsmuth.
Andrew Chin/Getty Images
Rebuilding after the Turkey-Syria earthquake

by Victoria Craig
Feb 6, 2024
Turkey is still recovering from the huge earthquake that hit a year ago. U.S. funding is helping some companies rebuild.
A worker at Mirbey Flour throws a bag of flour on a conveyor belt after he filled and sealed it. Mirbey suffered damage but has received funding to get production up and running.
Victoria Craig/Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

