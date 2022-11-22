How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The prospect of a railroad strike rolls a little closer
Nov 22, 2022

The prospect of a railroad strike rolls a little closer

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
We have the latest on the growing potential for a strike, as another union votes against a contract deal. Plus, we talk with an expert on how a dimmer economic outlook has led to people holding back on spending big.

Segments From this episode

Economic Pulse

Economic malaise tightens some consumers' pocketbooks

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Nov 22, 2022
People feeling the effects of a slowing economy may consider cutting spending, says Washington Post columnist Michelle Singletary.
Consumers experiencing economic difficulties may cut back on expenses like dining out, says Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

