The prospect of a railroad strike rolls a little closer
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We have the latest on the growing potential for a strike, as another union votes against a contract deal. Plus, we talk with an expert on how a dimmer economic outlook has led to people holding back on spending big.
Segments From this episode
Economic malaise tightens some consumers' pocketbooks
People feeling the effects of a slowing economy may consider cutting spending, says Washington Post columnist Michelle Singletary.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer