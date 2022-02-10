The journey to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050 begins with a trillion-dollar step
Also today: For the first time, a Federal Reserve bank will be led by a Black woman. The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston announced Tuesday that economist Susan Collins will take over on July 1.
What would it take to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050?
A new report from McKinsey says that achieving net zero by the middle of the century will require over $9 trillion in annual spending between now and then.
