Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The journey to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050 begins with a trillion-dollar step
Feb 10, 2022

The journey to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050 begins with a trillion-dollar step

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: For the first time, a Federal Reserve bank will be led by a Black woman. The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston announced Tuesday that economist Susan Collins will take over on July 1.

Segments From this episode

What would it take to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050?

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Feb 10, 2022
A new report from McKinsey says that achieving net zero by the middle of the century will require over $9 trillion in annual spending between now and then.
A new report from McKinsey says the transition to net zero by mid-century would require over $9 trillion in annual spending.
Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:55 AM PST
7:28
2:34 AM PST
6:58
3:25 AM PST
1:50
5:20 PM PST
12:50
3:40 PM PST
26:51
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
As air rage incidents soar, a no-fly list for unruly passengers gains support
As air rage incidents soar, a no-fly list for unruly passengers gains support
Founder CEOs often have shelf lives
Founder CEOs often have shelf lives
Tourists return to Turkey as cheap lira offers luxury living for a fraction of the price
Tourists return to Turkey as cheap lira offers luxury living for a fraction of the price
How much your bills have gone up depends a lot on where you live
How much your bills have gone up depends a lot on where you live