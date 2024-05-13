Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

The incredible shrinking stock market
May 13, 2024

The incredible shrinking stock market

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Even as the value of the stock market grows, the number of firms traded on the market is shrinking

Segments From this episode

The number of publicly traded companies in the U.S. is in decline. Here's why that matters.

by Dan Ackerman
May 13, 2024
When fewer companies are public, it limits our understanding of what’s happening in the economy.
The number of publicly listed companies has been nearly halved since the '90s.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
