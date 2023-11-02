The humanitarian and economic toll of war in Gaza
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Living conditions in Gaza were already catastrophic prior to Israeli military offensive operations. Now, the situation is getting worse.
Segments From this episode
What the Israel-Hamas war means for Gaza's already suffering economy
The economic toll of Israel's total blockade has humanitarian repercussions.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC