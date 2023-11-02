Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

The humanitarian and economic toll of war in Gaza
Nov 2, 2023

The humanitarian and economic toll of war in Gaza

The aftermath of an Israeli strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza. Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images
Living conditions in Gaza were already catastrophic prior to Israeli military offensive operations. Now, the situation is getting worse.

Segments From this episode

Israel-Hamas War

What the Israel-Hamas war means for Gaza's already suffering economy

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Nov 2, 2023
The economic toll of Israel's total blockade has humanitarian repercussions.
The aftermath of an Israeli strike on the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip. Prior to the war, Gaza's economic development was already restricted by Israeli security measures.
Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images
