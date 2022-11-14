The hits keep coming for bankrupt FTX
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Now there's news of a possible hack at the cryptocurrency exchange. Julia Coronado at MacroPolicy Perspectives discusses the yield on the 10-year Treasury and inflation. Then, we have the story of the unionization of the nation's first Chipotle.
Segments From this episode
Meet the workers who unionized the first Chipotle in the nation
The employees became the first in the nation to form a union at one of the fast food chain's restaurants.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer