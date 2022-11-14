How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The hits keep coming for bankrupt FTX
Nov 14, 2022

The hits keep coming for bankrupt FTX

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Now there's news of a possible hack at the cryptocurrency exchange. Julia Coronado at MacroPolicy Perspectives discusses the yield on the 10-year Treasury and inflation. Then, we have the story of the unionization of the nation's first Chipotle.

Segments From this episode

Meet the workers who unionized the first Chipotle in the nation

by Michelle Jokisch Polo
Nov 14, 2022
The employees became the first in the nation to form a union at one of the fast food chain's restaurants.
Atulya Dora-Laskey (left), Harper McNamara (middle) and Samantha Smith (right) helped organize the unionizing efforts of the first Chipotle nationwide.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

