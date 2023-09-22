Settling the BillUAW StrikeI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

The government is spending less on kids. That comes with a cost.
Sep 22, 2023

The government is spending less on kids. That comes with a cost.

Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images
Aid to child care centers will start to disappear at the end of the month, while federal spending on kids has dipped. We also do the numbers on a government shutdown.

Segments From this episode

Doing the numbers on a government shutdown

by Nova Safo

Chances are dwindling that the House of Representatives can pass funding bills to avoid a government shutdown. Marketplace’s Nova Safo reports on the latest shutdown news and tallies the cost.

Phasing out of pandemic-era federal aid for child care sparks alarm

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Sep 22, 2023
A new report warns that the looming withdrawal of pandemic-era aid for childcare could hurt children and families.
More than 70,000 child care programs will likely close after they lose their federal pandemic aid, according to a recent report from the Century Foundation.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
A "Million Bazillion" guide to tipping

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Bridget Bodnar

We’ve been taking a closer look at tipping this week. So, from Marketplace’s podcast for kids, “Million Bazillion,” we hear how to talk to children about when and where to provide tips. We also hear “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio — or at least his alter ago, Happy Land Founder Mort Bisby.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

