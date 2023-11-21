The forecast calls for … more changing forecasts
The Index of Leading Economic Indicators has been pointing to an economic slowdown for 19 months. But that recession has yet to materialize.
As a recession fails to materialize, some economists are changing their tune
A slim chance of turbulence for United and Southwest
The holiday travel has begun, but there’s a remote possibility that strikes might affect two airlines perhaps by the tail-end of the holiday travel season.
Polish truckers blockade Ukrainian border in protest over loss of business
Thousands of Ukrainian truck drivers are stalled at the border in Poland as tensions between the two countries grow.
