The forecast calls for … more changing forecasts
Nov 21, 2023

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
The Index of Leading Economic Indicators has been pointing to an economic slowdown for 19 months. But that recession has yet to materialize.

Segments From this episode

As a recession fails to materialize, some economists are changing their tune

by Justin Ho
Nov 21, 2023
The Index of Leading Economic Indicators has been pointing to a slowdown for 19 months. It hasn't materialized.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
A slim chance of turbulence for United and Southwest

by Nova Safo

The holiday travel has begun, but there’s a remote possibility that strikes might affect two airlines perhaps by the tail-end of the holiday travel season.

Polish truckers blockade Ukrainian border in protest over loss of business

by Sarah Rainsford
Nov 21, 2023
Thousands of Ukrainian truck drivers are stalled at the border in Poland as tensions between the two countries grow.
Ukrainian drivers wait near their trucks, blocked by Polish protesters near a Polish-Ukrainian border crossing on Nov. 19.
Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images
Music from the episode

I Don't Want To Go To Work It's Butter

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

