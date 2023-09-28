The exceptions to the minimum wage
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Labor Department is planning to review a policy allowing companies to pay workers with disabilities a subminimum wage. Plus, what would a government shutdown look like for federal employees?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC