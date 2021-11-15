Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

The EU is to step up sanctions on Belarus as a migrant crisis intensifies
Nov 15, 2021

The EU is to step up sanctions on Belarus as a migrant crisis intensifies

From the BBC World Service: Foreign ministers from across the European Union are widening the criteria the bloc uses to impose sanctions on Belarus as thousands of migrants remain trapped in freezing conditions at the border with Poland. Also, the Beijing Stock Exchange officially opens for business. Plus, Austria introduces lockdown restrictions for unvaccinated citizens. And, India considers pollution lockdown measures in Delhi amid worsening air quality levels.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

