Jun 16, 2021
The EU is starting to roll out its COVID recovery funds
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Spain is set to be one of the biggest beneficiaries from European Union funding, and it's planning labor reforms to tackle the seasonal nature of its tourism sector. Plus, digital sex crimes in South Korea have increased along with advances in spy camera technology. And, despite being Africa's most powerful economy, Nigeria has many firms that struggle to access a regular electricity supply.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director