The EU is starting to roll out its COVID recovery funds
Jun 16, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Spain is set to be one of the biggest beneficiaries from European Union funding, and it's planning labor reforms to tackle the seasonal nature of its tourism sector. Plus, digital sex crimes in South Korea have increased along with advances in spy camera technology. And, despite being Africa's most powerful economy, Nigeria has many firms that struggle to access a regular electricity supply.

