The Dow has now entered the bear market chat
Sep 27, 2022

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1 percent, which puts it in bear territory with other big indexes. In the home buying world, more people appear to be backing out of deals. And in Georgia, embryos can be claimed as dependents.

Segments From this episode

Georgia recognizes embryos as dependents, for a $3,000 state income tax deduction

by Susanna Capelouto
Sep 27, 2022
Critics say the new deduction opens the door to state scrutiny of a woman's health status.
Under Georgia state law, embryos can be claimed as a dependents on state income taxes as soon as ultrasounds detect cardiac activity.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

