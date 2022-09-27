The Dow has now entered the bear market chat
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1 percent, which puts it in bear territory with other big indexes. In the home buying world, more people appear to be backing out of deals. And in Georgia, embryos can be claimed as dependents.
Segments From this episode
Georgia recognizes embryos as dependents, for a $3,000 state income tax deduction
Critics say the new deduction opens the door to state scrutiny of a woman's health status.
