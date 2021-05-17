Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme is running short of shots
May 17, 2021

The COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme is running short of shots

From the BBC World Service: The Serum Institute, which is the largest single supplier to the initiative, hasn't made any of its deliveries since March amid India's ongoing health crisis. Now COVAX is short 140 million doses for developing countries. Plus, India's hotels and restaurants say the hospitality sector will crumble without immediate economic relief. And Portugal's bars, hotels and tour operators gear up for vacation season.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
