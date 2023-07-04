The cost of climate change: insurance edition
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Thanks to climate change, insurance costs are going up. Major providers are pulling out of high-risk markets, and remaining coverage options can cost an arm and a leg. Plus, how small businesses decide whether to raise their prices, as inflation slows but doesn't stop.
Segments From this episode
Are insurers accurately pricing in climate change risk?
A Federal Reserve study suggests that states have largely decoupled homeowners rates from underlying risks, says Marketplace's Chris Farrell.
As offices sit empty, some banks are more cautious about commercial real estate loans
Office building vacancies remain elevated, especially in coastal cities. Lenders worry about developers’ ability to pay back their debt.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC