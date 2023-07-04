This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

The cost of climate change: insurance edition
Jul 4, 2023

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Thanks to climate change, insurance costs are going up. Major providers are pulling out of high-risk markets, and remaining coverage options can cost an arm and a leg. Plus, how small businesses decide whether to raise their prices, as inflation slows but doesn't stop.

Are insurers accurately pricing in climate change risk?

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Ariana Rosas
Jul 4, 2023
A Federal Reserve study suggests that states have largely decoupled homeowners rates from underlying risks, says Marketplace's Chris Farrell.
Natural disasters have increased in scope and scale, increasing costs but not always homeowners premiums. Senior economics contributor Chris Farrell expects reform to come to the market.
Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images
As offices sit empty, some banks are more cautious about commercial real estate loans

by Justin Ho
Jul 4, 2023
Office building vacancies remain elevated, especially in coastal cities. Lenders worry about developers’ ability to pay back their debt.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

