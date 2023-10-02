The consequential cases to come before the Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court begins a new term today, and some cases on the docket would have the potential to dismantle some federal agencies.
Segments From this episode
Important cases on the docket
We hear a preview of the cases slated to come before the Supreme Court this term that could have major impacts for federal agencies that deal with money and consumer protections.
Doing the numbers on the autoworkers strike
Another 7,000 United Auto Workers are hitting the picket lines, joining 18,000 already on strike. We dig into the latest.
The video game industry is huge. What can it do to diversify?
What are companies doing to attract and retain talent who better reflect the diversity of game players and society? As part of our “Skin in the Game” series, we spoke with three tech leaders for more.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC