The CHIPS are falling in Arizona
In one of the biggest foreign investments in the U.S., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has pledged billions to make chips in Arizona, which has attracted the attention of President Biden, Apple CEO Tim Cook and others. Also, we look at where the money is moving in the Warnock-Walker Senate race in Georgia. Then, we talk mayo eggnog, much to the delight of some companies ... they hope.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer