The British pound plunges towards parity against the dollar
From the BBC World Service: Sterling bottoms out at a low not seen since the U.S. dollar was created 230 years ago. The markets saw a continued sell off of the British currency after huge tax cuts were unveiled by the U.K. treasury last week. And in Italy, Giorgia Meloni seals victory for the far right after touting tax cuts, immigration restrictions and Euroskeptic economic reforms.
