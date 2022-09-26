Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The British pound plunges towards parity against the dollar
Sep 26, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Sterling bottoms out at a low not seen since the U.S. dollar was created 230 years ago. The markets saw a continued sell off of the British currency after huge tax cuts were unveiled by the U.K. treasury last week. And in Italy, Giorgia Meloni seals victory for the far right after touting tax cuts, immigration restrictions and Euroskeptic economic reforms.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

