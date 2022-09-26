Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The British pound has had a day
Sep 26, 2022

Sep 26, 2022

Doubts about Britain's fiscal policy hang over the fall of its currency, the pound. On the side of the U.S., markets experienced a bit of a turnaround after a rugged week. Then, we check in on how the world of social media is trying to catch up to TikTok.

Segments From this episode

Social media platforms are adapting to compete with TikTok. Are their efforts working?

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Erika Soderstrom
Sep 26, 2022
The competition with TikTok may be less about dethroning the app and more about becoming its replacement, says Axios reporter Sara Fischer.
The TikTok logo is displayed outside a TikTok office on Aug. 27, 2020 in Culver City, California.
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
