The British pound has had a day
Doubts about Britain's fiscal policy hang over the fall of its currency, the pound. On the side of the U.S., markets experienced a bit of a turnaround after a rugged week. Then, we check in on how the world of social media is trying to catch up to TikTok.
Segments From this episode
Social media platforms are adapting to compete with TikTok. Are their efforts working?
The competition with TikTok may be less about dethroning the app and more about becoming its replacement, says Axios reporter Sara Fischer.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant