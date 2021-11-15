The Big Quit has left a big scar on health care
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: We examine what President Biden's infrastructure bill could mean for rural America, and Democrats are hoping to pass Biden’s second spending bill proposal, with a sticking point being – once again – paid family leave.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director