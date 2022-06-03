That paycheck-to-paycheck life is hitting more high earners

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they’re living paycheck to paycheck, including a third of people making $250,000 a year, according to a new survey out from Pymnts.com and LendingClub Corp. We take a peek behind some of the data. Ray Dalio, founder and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, joined us to discuss how the U.S. is entering a period of "stagflation" in one part of an extensive interview. The massive fire in New Mexico actually started out as a series of prescribed burns. The loss of control could have ripple effects on the practice.