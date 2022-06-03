That paycheck-to-paycheck life is hitting more high earners
Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they’re living paycheck to paycheck, including a third of people making $250,000 a year, according to a new survey out from Pymnts.com and LendingClub Corp. We take a peek behind some of the data. Ray Dalio, founder and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, joined us to discuss how the U.S. is entering a period of "stagflation" in one part of an extensive interview. The massive fire in New Mexico actually started out as a series of prescribed burns. The loss of control could have ripple effects on the practice.
Segments From this episode
How to rank the world’s economic superpowers, according to Ray Dalio
Also, why Dalio says we’re entering a period of stagflation.
