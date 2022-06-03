Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

That paycheck-to-paycheck life is hitting more high earners
Jun 3, 2022

That paycheck-to-paycheck life is hitting more high earners

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they’re living paycheck to paycheck, including a third of people making $250,000 a year, according to a new survey out from Pymnts.com and LendingClub Corp. We take a peek behind some of the data. Ray Dalio, founder and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, joined us to discuss how the U.S. is entering a period of "stagflation" in one part of an extensive interview. The massive fire in New Mexico actually started out as  a series of prescribed burns. The loss of control could have ripple effects on the practice.

Segments From this episode

How to rank the world’s economic superpowers, according to Ray Dalio

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jun 3, 2022
Also, why Dalio says we’re entering a period of stagflation.
Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said the U.S.’s relative power on the world stage is deteriorating while China’s is growing.
Eoin Noonan /Web Summit via Getty Images
