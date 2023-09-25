Tentative deal reached on the Hollywood writers strike
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Writers Guild of America reached a proposed contract agreement with Hollywood studios over the weekend. We dig into the latest developments.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC