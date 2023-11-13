Israel-Hamas WarGovernment ShutdownI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Tentative contracts aren’t necessarily done deals
Nov 13, 2023

Tentative contracts aren’t necessarily done deals

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Major unions including the UAW and SAG-AFTRA have reached tentative agreements with employers in recent weeks, but those contracts still need to be voted on.

Segments From this episode

How important is a "ratification vote" in union contracts?

by Henry Epp
Nov 13, 2023
Union members from the auto industry to Hollywood actors are currently taking the votes. They are more than a rubber-stamping process.
Picket signs for a United Auto Workers rally in October. The UAW is among major unions to reach tentative contracts with employers.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Nightlyfe NOT YER BABY

